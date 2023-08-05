Native American flute player to play at Sunday services Published 8:00 pm Friday, August 4, 2023

On Sunday morning worshipers at Ascension Lutheran Church and Christ Episcopal Church will have the opportunity to hear a Native American flute played by Albert Lea native Jon Romer.

Ascension Lutheran is located at 1101 S. Highway 69, and Christ Episcopal is located at 204 W. Fountain St.

Romer began his career as a music professor and chair of the music department at Lea College in the 1960s and then at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter. Romer then spent 30 years on the Ojibwe Leech Lake Reservation teaching music in tribal settings, elementary through college. The organist at both churches, Gail Thurnau, and Romer have been working to showcase the beauty of the native flute’s sound in the worship setting.

The public is welcome to attend.