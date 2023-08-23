Owners of A-Best Sew & Vac retiring, closing after 30 years Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, August 22, 2023

A-Best Sew & Vac, a family-operated business since 1990, at 2720 Bridge Ave. in Albert Lea, announced Tuesday its owners are retiring and closing the business. The owners, Vern and Lisa Hanson, will conduct a retirement sale, which starts on Thursday, according to a press release.

When asked about their plans, the Hansons commented, “Reaching the decision to retire was not made quickly or easily. Given our family business has been in existence for well over 30 years, a great deal of ‘soul searching’ went into the determination to close up shop.”

The release stated throughout its history, A-Best Sew & Vac has always striven to provide its customers with the best possible service, education and products to fulfill all their needs and dreams for sewing, embroidery and quilting machines as well as vacuums. Thanks to its experienced team, A-Best Sew & Vac has earned its reputation for providing expert service, advice and superior customer care, as well as an unusually large selection of the most prominent national brands of sewing machines and vacuum cleaners.

Email newsletter signup

A-Best Sew & Vac not only offers a vast selection of sewing machines and vacuum cleaners, but also offers a wide selection of related accessories, home care and cleaning products.

Though the closing of A-Best Sew & Vac will mark the end of an era, Vern Hanson and his associates look forward to seeing their customers and friends during the sale to express their gratitude for making the past 30-plus years possible.

“It has been a privilege to have served our customers from across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa and the surrounding communities,” Lisa Hanson said. “We have been truly fortunate to be a part of your lives.”