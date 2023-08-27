Patricia L. Ranum

Patricia LoAnn (Thorson) Ranum, 76, of Walters, Minnesota, passed away surrounded by her loved ones on Sunday, August 20, 2023, in Albert Lea, Minnesota.

Born on January 30, 1947, in Winnebago County, Iowa, she was one of five children born to Herman and Laura (Dahlum) Thorson. At the beginning of her life, Pat grew up in the Lake Mills, Iowa area, where she attended school. Many of the friendships from school remain to this day. On Valentine’s Day in 1964 at Salem Lutheran Church, Pat was united in holy matrimony with her love, Harold “Duane” Ranum. They would spend the next 40 years together and raise four children, Troy, Zane, Tony, and Tonia. She was the glue that held the family together.

During their marriage, Pat and Duane would make time to go out to drive-in movies, go out fishing, and took one very special trip to the Gulf Shores. Pat enjoyed taking in nature while Duane would fish. In her downtime, Pat enjoyed jigsaw puzzles and hunting down bargains at local garage sales. She did jigsaw puzzles so often that she had to get a separate table just to appease everyone and keep the dining room table clear. Pat enjoyed finding good deals and stretching a buck as much as she could, often finding one-of-a-kind treasures and antiques. Other favorite activities included roller skating, bowling, and listening to live music, a favorite being Led Penny.

Pat was known for always thinking of others first, her infectious positivity, and being a woman of strong faith. She was also very meticulous and for many years she worked as a bookkeeper. One of her highlights was being told, by an auditor, that she had the most detailed and accurate records. She owned and operated an antique shop for approximately 20 years. During this time, she made some of her most cherished friendships. Not only did she pay attention to detail in her work, but she also filed every note, letter, card, and picture she received from those that she loved. Revered as a remarkable cook, Pat brought something special to any occasion she could. She was happy to spread joy through her food. She was once quite the lefse maker but was most famous for her potato salad.

Left to cherish Pat’s memory are her four children, Troy (Marcia), Zane (Joy), Duane Anthony (Heidi), and Tonia (Darin); grandchildren, Corissa (Tobias), Brandon, Colten, Gracie, Alex; siblings, Arlin (Pat), Wayne (Judy), Mary (Keith), Phyllis (Dennis); sisters-in-law, Carol, Cathy (Dale), Ranae, Mary Jo, Barb, Ila (Terry), Carol (Robert); brothers-in-law, Jim (Mary), Michael; special neighbor and friend, Brent Stencel; and many, many adopted family members who meant the world to her.

Pat is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Duane; son at birth, Chad; parents, Herman and Laura Thorson; brothers-in-law, John, Danny, Pat, David, Gary, and Chuck.

In Pat’s true nature, she requested a simple, graveside service. To honor her wishes, we will gather at the Walters Cemetery on September 9th, at 2 pm. Afterward, there will be time for fellowship at United Lutheran Church in Walters.