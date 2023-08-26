Pelican Breeze wraps up season with Al Batt cruises

Published 8:00 pm Friday, August 25, 2023

By Submitted

It’s not too late to enjoy nationally known humorist Al Batt on the Pelican Breeze II. Batt will entertain guests at 1:30 p.m. on both Sunday and Sept. 10.

Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling 507-383-7273.

The Pelican Breeze II will end its 26th year cruising Albert Lea Lake on Sept. 10. The crew thanks the public for their support over the year, and looks forward to seeing riders in 2023.

