Phyllis Becker, age 85, passed away July 22, 2023. A memorial service will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, August 12 at Hartland Evangelical Lutheran Church. Pastor Phillip Lepek will be presiding. Inurnment will be at Hartland Cemetery.

Phyllis Ann Becker was born to Harry and Fern (Hanson) Christensen on June 22, 1938 in Ellendale, MN. She grew up in Ellendale, MN. On March 24, 1955, she was united in marriage to Lawrence Becker in Mason City, Iowa. From this union, three children were born. They began their life together in Greenville, MS and traveled throughout the US and England. Phyllis was a proud military wife. Phyllis later moved to Grand Rapids, MN where she lived until the time of her death.

Phyllis was a member of Hartland Evangelical Lutheran Church, here she served with the Naomi Ladies Circle, American Legion Post 364, Albert Eagles Arie 2258. She was a volunteer with Meals on Wheels as well as Naeve Hospital where she crocheted beanies for premature infants. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, arts and crafts and bowling. Her favorite pastimes were garage saleing, playing cards, dancing and cooking. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family.

Phyllis is survived by her children, Larry (Patty) Becker of Grand Rapids, MN, Linda (Ken) Patrick of Salem, SD, Theresa Becker of Osage, IA; sisters, Lola Hanson of Osseo, MN, Beverly (Wayne) Rietema of Kanawha, IA, Susan Jensen of Albert Lea, MN Nancy (Roy) Branton of Poynette, WI; brother Ronald (Darlene) Christiansen of Lincoln, NE; 6 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Becker; parents, Harry and Fern Christensen; brothers in law, Terry Jensen and Wesley Hanson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Hartland Evangelical Lutheran Church.