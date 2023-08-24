Phyllis K. Laite (Wolter)

OWATONNA, Minn. –

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at the Community Lutheran Church in Geneva, Minnesota. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Private interment at a later date.

Phyllis K. Laite (Wolter), 84, Owatonna, Minn., died Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, in Timberdale Trace Assisted Living.

Arrangements by Worlein Blooming Prairie Funeral Home.

