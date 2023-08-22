OWATONNA, Minn. –

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at the Community Lutheran Church in Geneva, Minnesota. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Private interment at a later date.

Phyllis K. Laite (Wolter), 84, Owatonna, Minn., died Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, in Timberdale Trace Assisted Living.

Email newsletter signup

Arrangements by Worlein Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com. .