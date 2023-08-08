Rachelle Bizjak

Rachelle (Shelley Dale) Bizjak, 54, of Albert Lea, passed away on Friday, August 4, 2023, at her home with her family by her side.

Second child to Wayne and Nancy (Ranten) Dale, of Eden Prairie, Rachelle was born on November 10, 1968, in Seattle, WA.

A 1987 graduate of Bismarck High School in Bismarck, ND, Rachelle went on to study Physical Therapy at the University of North Dakota, where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in 1991. Rachelle began her career at the Wausau Medical Center in Wausau, WI, before moving to the Mayo Clinic, where she spent nearly 30 years. Rachelle shared her gifts and passion for Physical Therapy in hopes of healing her beloved patients.

With her generous heart and optimistic demeanor, Rachelle was incredibly involved in the Albert Lea community and volunteered much of her time. An involved member of Grace Lutheran Church in Albert Lea, she taught Sunday School and Confirmation classes and attended church youth trips and activities. Rachelle stayed busy by being a member of the Albert Lea Figure Skating Club, the Albert Lea Girls Soccer Booster, youth basketball, and the Albert Lea Meals Ministry, and a board member of the City of Albert Lea Board of Appeals, and the Bayside Water Ski Club.

A self-proclaimed “morning person”, Rachelle spent her mornings drinking coffee with the neighborhood cat. Rachelle enjoyed spending time at the lake, going for walks, gardening, reading, scrapbooking, cooking, and baking. Her family recalls how she loved to share her famous pizza hotdish or chicken rice hotdish with all who enjoyed it. All holidays and special occasions were made a huge deal by being celebrated flowers, banners, games, and prizes. She cherished time spent with family and always went above and beyond to make sure the moments shared were extra special.

A doting mother to her three daughters, Raelin, Lauren, and Lindsey, Rachelle will be remembered by her family and friends for her loyalty, compassion, determination, and great sense of humor.

Left to cherish Rachelle’s memory are her parents, Wayne and Nancy Dale; three daughters, Raelin (Kyle Neidermeier) Bizjak, Lauren Bizjak, and Lindsey Bizjak; brother, Darin Dale; many extended family members, and countless friends. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Merlin and Arlene Dale; maternal grandparents, Henry and Ruth Ranten; and cousin, DeVere Charron.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Grace Lutheran Church in Albert Lea with a visitation one hour prior to service. The family will receive friends at a visitation to be held from 5-7:00 PM on Friday, August 11, 2023, at Bonnerup Funeral & Cremation Services in Albert Lea, MN, with a time for sharing beginning at 6:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Cancer Society or Mayo Clinic Hospice. Rachelle’s family requests you wear bright colors to the service in Rachelle’s honor.