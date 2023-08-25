Rebels finish 1-2 in opening quadrangular Published 5:26 pm Friday, August 25, 2023

The United South Central girls tennis team kicked off its season Tuesday night with a quadrangular at Glencoe-Silver Lake High School.

With each dual being played to one set, the Rebels finished the night 1-2 with a win over Sibley East and losses to Glencoe-Silver Lake and Blue Earth Area.

United South Central’s win came in the form of a narrow 4-3 victory over the Wolverines.

The Rebel’s No. 1 singles player, Brylee Nuebauer, won her match 8-3 over Morgan Johnson and Ivy O’Rourke won her match 8-5 at the No. 4 singles spot over Hannah Bartlette.

The two other wins came in doubles competition. The first coming from the Rebel’s No.1 duo, Addison Mithun and Lauren Hansen, defeating Jadyn Krueger and Morgan Bednarek 8-6. The No. 2 team of Eva Hernandez and Caitlin Rheingans won their match 8-6 over Macey Thoele and Tessa McCracken.

After the narrow win, United South Central found themselves on the losing end of a 4-3 dual, coming up short of Glencoe-Silver Lake.

O’Rourke picked up where she left off, this time picking up a win in the No. 3 spot, 8-2 over Jadyn Stuewe.

Hernandez made the jump to singles action for this duel, picking up her second win of the night, the victory coming in the No. 4 slot, 8-2 over Aby Smith.

Rheingans picked up another doubles win, this time paired up with teammate Claire Schimek, defeating Audrey Howell and Gabi Hudson 8-0.

United South Central fell to Blue Earth Area 5-2. Full scores for that matchup were unavailable as of press time.

The Rebels start the season 1-2 and will be back on the court Saturday at an invitational in New Prague.