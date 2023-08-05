Robin Gudal: Forgive in all areas of your life Published 8:00 pm Friday, August 4, 2023

EN(dur)ANCE by Robin Gudal

Forgiveness — this word, its concept and theme keep popping up in my life. It’s like when you talk about seeing the first robin in the spring, and suddenly you see them everywhere. Forgiveness!

Corrie Ten Boom said it best, “Healing is linked to forgiveness.”

Do you need healing in an area of your life? If we are honest, I believe we all do. Dear Abby shared:

“Decide to forgive. For resentment is negative. Resentment is poisonous. Resentment diminishes and devours the self. Be the first to forgive, to smile and take the first step. You will see happiness bloom on the face of your human brother or sister. Always be the first. Do not wait for others to forgive for by forgiving you become the master of fate. The fashioner of life. A doer of miracles. To forgive is the highest, most beautiful form of love. In return you will receive untold peace and happiness.”

Sunday: Forgive yourself.

Monday: Forgive your family.

Tuesday: Forgive your friends and associates.

Wednesday: Forgive across economic lines within your own nation.

Thursday: Forgive across cultural lines within your own nation.

Friday: Forgive across political lines within your own nation.

Saturday: Forgive other nations.

“Bear with each other and forgive one another if any of you has a grievance against someone. Forgive as the Lord forgave you.” — Colossians 3:13, NIV

“Before my father’s wake began at the funeral parlor, I asked for the room to be cleared. I stood in front of the open casket for the longest time. A lifetime of thoughts tumbled through my mind. My emotions churned. There was nothing to say yet there was everything to say.

“We had a relationship that had broken down. I felt he was the one who should apologize to me. Pride. I can handle this later. Finally, after a long period of silence, I managed to whisper the words I desperately wished I had spoken so many years earlier; ‘I’m sorry Dad.’

“For the first time, I admitted my own culpability in our relationship strife. Then came my last words to my father; ‘I forgive you.’ As best I could, I extended him grace — too late for our relationship, but in so many ways liberating and life changing to me. Over time, I found that nothing heals like grace.” — “The Case for Grace,” Lee Strobel

Prayer from Red Rocks Church by Shawn Johnson:

“God, I’m ready to stop pretending like the pain in my past is not affecting my present. Please forgive me for holding on to unforgiveness. Today, I declare I’m getting rid of the unforgiveness and letting go of this hurt and anger. I completely forgive ___ in Jesus’ name, and I thank you that you are healing these wounds that were inflicted. Thank you for making me whole and setting me free. I declare that I am giving up my right to judge or punish this person. I completely forgive. It’s all in your hands now, in Jesus’ name. Amen.”

Robin (Beckman) Gudal is intentional in life, a wife, a momma, a nana, a friend and a flawed and imperfect follower of Jesus.