Robin Gudal: Jesus gives hope when we are worn

EN(dur)ANCE by Robin Gudal

We were once again traveling to Texas. This time it was an emergency. Our 4-month-old granddaughter got COVID, Croup, Stridor, high temperature, low oxygen and was a very ill little one. It was a day that started out with her being in distress and worsened all day long. After two trips to the doctor, she was taken by ambulance to a larger hospital as it became life-threatening to her.

We prayed fervently and others joined us.

As we made this trip and came closer to our destination sits the Sanger Mansion just off the freeway. Abandoned. Not knowing the outcome of this trip, the house seemed bigger, gloomier and more despairing that day — then a hopeful thought!

No, I will not abandon you or leave you as orphans in the storm — I will come to you. Others will let us down and abandon us. Even your closest and best friend and even your family will drop you, but God will not. — John 14:18

The three-story mansion had sat empty for over 30 years, it was built in the 1980s by the Powell family with dreams of breeding and selling Appaloosa horses. After some unfortunate circumstances: illness, bankruptcy and a broken marriage — it just sat. John W. Porter bought the property in 1999 with the hopes of bringing life back to the dream set forth in the ’80s. He sadly had a fatal heartache in the driveway, leaving his son the owner of the property. In 2020 Isabel Ramey, with help of her parents, purchased the property with the vision of making it a wedding venue, now Bella Mansions. The goal was to open in 2021 — as that passed, the goal became later this year; however, once again unforeseen obstacles. The rock facet of the building all needing to be replaced. It sits empty and seemly barren. Yet, there is hope on the horizon.

For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future. — Jeremiah 29:11, NIV

Jesus gives us hope when all can seem hopeless. We can look or feel like a shell, wore down, worn out, facing obstacle after obstacle and even emotionally bankrupt… then Jesus!

Thank you, Jesus, that Wray’s young life was spared. Jesus is our only hope.

Robin (Beckman) Gudal is intentional in life, a wife, momma, nana, friend and a flawed and imperfect follower of Jesus.