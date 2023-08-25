Rose O. Olson

Rose Oter Olson, 90, of Albert Lea, MN passed away peacefully on August 21, 2023 at Thorne Crest Senior Living Community, surrounded by her loving family.

Rose was born on January 19, 1933 in Albert Lea, MN to John and Emilia (Contraras) Galvan, the second to the youngest of seven children. On December 13, 1957, a cold, blustery, winter day, she was married to Dennis Olson and they continued to make Albert Lea their home and raise their family. For 26 years she was employed with Wilson Food’s in Albert Lea, MN. Following her retirement, she and Dennis travelled and enjoyed being snowbirds in Apache Junction in Arizona for 26 years. She was a member of the VFW ladies auxiliary and spent time volunteering with the St Theodore Catholic Church auxiliary.

Rose was known for always having a good time and enjoyed dancing, golfing, playing card games, and crocheting; making numerous afghans for her family. With a love for cooking, her specialty was making tortillas and fudge; even sending her delicious fudge to California for her son, Rick, to enjoy. With a love for her family, she especially enjoyed the time she spent with her sisters going on lunch dates or playdates at the park when their children were young. She was known as the glue who held everyone together and the “Boss”; if she spoke you were sure to listen. Her kind smile and loving heart will be missed by all those who loved her.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband Dennis of 66 years; sons Rick (Anne) Olson and Ted (Sue) Eyre; grandchildren, Kira (Daniel Martin) Olson, Samantha (James) Thell, and Natalie (James) Rowen; granddaughters, Layken and Liv Thell; brothers-in-law, Lupe Gasca, Reuben Calderon, and Bruce Olson; and many nieces and nephews.

Rose was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Judy Gasca, Zoila Calderon, Sandy Cuellar, Anita (Jerome) Mickelson, and Diane Olson; brother, John Galvan, nephews Michael and Bobby; niece, Gail; several sisters and brothers-in-law; and her loving pet poodle, Nikki.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Bonnerup Funeral and Cremation Services in Albert Lea, MN; Father Kurt Farrell will officiate. Rose’s family will greet guests at a visitation one hour prior to the service.