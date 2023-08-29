Rotary Club donates to inclusive playground

Published 3:55 pm Tuesday, August 29, 2023

By Submitted

Albert Lea Rotarian Tiffany Paino presents a check for $5,568 to Sarah Stultz for the all-inclusive park. Rotary will be buying the Rhapsody Animato Metallophone. Provided

