Scoreboard: Aug. 29, 2023

Upcoming area prep schedule

WEDNESDAY

Girls tennis: Albert Lea at Rochester Century, 4:45 p.m.

THURSDAY

Football: NRHEG at Randolph, 7 p.m.

Volleyball: Hayfield at Alden-Conger, 7 p.m.

GHEC/ML/T at United South Central, 7:15 p.m.

Lyle-Pacelli at Glenville-Emmons, 7:15 p.m.

West Fork at Northwood-Kensett, 7 p.m.

Lake Mills at Bishop Garrigan, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer: Red Wing at Albert Lea, 7 p.m.

Girls soccer: Albert Lea at Red Wing, 7 p.m.

Girls swim and dive: Rochester Mayo at Albert Lea, 6:30 p.m.

Girls tennis: United South Central at Maple River, 4:15 p.m.

Boys and girls cross country: NRHEG at Stewartville, 7 p.m.

Northwood-Kensett and Lake Mills at Charles City, 4:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Football: St. Peter at Albert Lea, 7 p.m.

Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons at Grand Meadow, 7 p.m.

United South Central at Mayer Lutheran, 7 p.m.

Northwood-Kensett at GT/RA, 7 p.m

Central Springs at Lake Mills, 7 p.m.

Girls soccer: Albert Lea at St. James, 11 a.m.

Boys and girls cross country: Albert Lea, United South Central/Alden-Conger and NRHEG at Mountain Lake, 10 a.m.

Saturday results

Girls tennis

Fairmont 4, United South Central 3

Singles

1. Hope Klanderud (FM) def. Brylee Nuebauer, 6-3, 6-3

2. Abigail Peyman (FM) def. Lauren Hanson, 6-3, 6-3

3. Maya Hansen (USC) def. Elly Stegge, 3-6, 6-2, 6-1

4. Olivia Bungum (USC) def. Madisyn Peyman, 6-7, 7-6, 1-0

Doubles

1. Emelia Klanderud/Brynn Gustafson (FM) def. Catlin Rheingans/Ivy O’Rourke, 6-1, 6-1

2. Juliana Clore/Eva Hernandez (USC) def. Ellie Plumhoff/Jaydan Moses, 6-2, 7-6

3. Claire Brockman/Carly Gustafson (FM) def. Calire Schimek/Kylee Koziolek, 6-2, 6-0

Friday results

Football

Lake Mills 14, AGWSR 7

LM 0 2 6 6 – 14

AGWSR 0 7 0 0 – 7

Lake Mills stats:

PASSING – Hayden Helgeson 3/6-16 yards, 1 INT

RUSHING – Beau Kaufman 25-124 yards, 1 TD; Logan Bacon 4-17 yards; Alex Mannes 4-16 yards; Landon Price 1-12 yards; Jeremiah Jensen 1-6 yards

RECEIVING – Logan Bacon 1-2 yards; Garrett Ham 1-14 yards

Boys cross country

NRHEG at River Bend Nature Center

1. Jacob Karl, 19:52

2. Devon Nelton, 20:17

15. Jackson McGannon, 25:00

Girls cross country

NRHEG at River Bend Nature Center

4. Holly Bartness, 25:50

10. Annabelle Petsinger, 28:13

Thursday results

Football

Houston 36, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 34 (OT)

Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons stats:

PASSING – Landon Mattson 4/7-107 yards, 2 TD

RECEIVING – Nick Korman 1-66 yards, 1 TD; Parker Hintz 1-32 yards, 1 TD

RUSHING – Jaden Linn 3-94 yards, 1 TD; Darin Linn 13-66 yards, 1 TD; Weston Anderson 16-64 yards, 1 TD

TACKLES – Ross Huper 11; Tyler Erickson 10; Nick Korman 5.5; Jaden Linn 5; Weston Anderson 5

Girls soccer

Albert Lea 4, Mankato Loyola 0

Albert Lea stats: Evelyn Ravenhorst 1 goal; Sydney Kolker 1 goal, 1 assist; Haley Austinson 1 goal, 1 assist; Maggie Olson 1 goal; Aliyah Heideman 1 assist; Ingrid Perez-Linares 1 assist