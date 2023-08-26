Sports Memories: Albert Lea Thunder opened practice season 15 years ago Published 8:51 pm Friday, August 25, 2023

Sports Memories by Tom Jones

15 years

The Albert Lea girls’ tennis team opened their season with a 7-0 win over Lyle-Pacelli. Sarah Wenum and Mikaela Pierson won their No. 1 doubles match 6-1 and 6-2.

Ethan Marquardt’s time of 16.32 helped the Albert Lea Tigers boys’ cross country team to a fourth-place finish at the Half Moon Invitational in Wells. The Tigers girls’ team took fifth place with

Chrissy Monson pacing the Tigers with a time of 16.31.

The Albert Lea girls’ soccer team under coach Rick Barnhill opened their season with a 4-0 win over Waseca.

The Albert Lea Thunder hockey team opened their practice season at the City Arena. After practice, coach Brad Zangs had the team run twice around Fountain Lake.

20 years

After a stellar 26 years as head football coach of the Faribault Falcons, Albert Lea High School graduate Rich Oliphant joined the Albert Lea football coaching staff as offensive coordinator. Oliphant led the Tiger to a Big Nine championship in 1960 as the team’s quarterback.

Paul Marka along with Raissa Byer were about to embark on their first year of co-coaching the Albert Lea girls’ soccer team.

Gerry Vogt was tournament chairperson for the 122 women who were coming to Albert lea to play in the Minnesota Women’s Golf Association Ladies State Tournament that was being played at the Albert Lea Country Club. Locals expected to participate included Vonda Rocklin, Dorothy Field, Barb Butler, Jeanne Schermer, Gladys Heys and Garnice Rasmusson.

The Minnesota State High School League Board of Directors announced that volleyball games would now be a best-of-five with rally scoring. Points were to be awarded for each play.

50 years

A.K Grinley and Arnold Henderson combined to shoot a 58 to win the two-man best shot tournament at the Albert Lea Country Club’s Family Golf Weekend. The duo of Harlan and Jeff Elseth won the father-son junior event.

After a week of conditioning drills, the 57 Albert Lea Tiger football players, under second-year coach Jerry Nelson, were preparing for a scrimmage at Hammer Stadium.

Albert Lea Cross Country coach Jerry Kaphers was preparing his squad with two-a-day workouts at Hammer Stadium. Captains for the upcoming season were Terry Walker and Jim Johnson.

Lois Fagerquist was the winning pitcher as Jake’s Pizza defeated Freeborn County Abstract 10-7 in women’s softball play. Patty Slegh homered in the win.

The Minnesota Vikings were looking at starting first-year running back Chuck Foreman in an exhibition game against the Oakland Raiders.

Did you know?

Albert Lea once hosted a college football bowl game at Hammer Stadium. On Sept. 20, 1969, the Albert Lea Shrine Club hosted the “Lancer Bowl” that featured the Lea College Lancers hosting the Hasting Broncos from Hastings, Nebraska. The event was to feature eight Shrine units that were to perform at halftime, fireworks and a balloon send off with a prize for the furthest traveled balloon. Tickets were $2 for ages 8 and over and free for those under 8. The following day there was scheduled to be a parade of Shrine units in downtown Albert Lea.