St. John’s prize basket giveaway

St. John’s Lutheran Community was excited to participate in the 2023 Freeborn County Fair this year with a booth under the Grandstand. Staff visited with many people and shared information on opportunities on living, working and volunteering at St. John’s. St. John’s would like to congratulate Marsha Smith for signing up and winning the prize drawing of a basket full of canned goods and St. John’s promotional items. Pictured is Marsha Smith, winner of the prize basket, and Kathy Woodside, director of marketing and public relations at St. John’s Lutheran Community. Provided