Stage Left: Play will give insight, leave you entertained

Stage Left by Lilah Aas

You may think that Shakespeare is dull and difficult to understand with all that rhyming speech, but the current production of “Much Ado About Nothing” produced by ACT and the Freeborn County Historical Museum is neither dull nor difficult to understand. Kudos to the decision to take on such a daunting project: “Shakespeare in the Village!” Under the direction of Michael G. Lilienthal, the cast has a grand romp and so will you, the audience.

The play opens as Leonato (Lucas Johnson) welcomes the soldiers home from battle. He is the governor of Messina and also father to Hero (Risha Lilenthal) and uncle to Beatrice (Kristi White). Johnson ably keeps the wheels spinning in dealing with his daughter, his niece and the men in their lives — Claudio (Aaron Zogg) and Benedick (Michael Lilienthal), plus a few other townspeople. After all, he is the governor and has to be in control. Or is he?

The story line revolves around two couples. The first couple is Hero and Claudio. Their romance is rekindled when Claudio returns from war and they plan to marry. The path to altar seems very smooth and sweet. Or is it? The second couple is Beatrice and Benedick, whose verbal sparring is a real war of words with tongues rather than swords. They seem destined to remain enemies. Or are they? Beatrice, who is never at a loss for words, is seeking a man who is above the average and Benedick, a confirmed bachelor, says he will never love a woman unless she has all the graces possible. Two of their lines that are so fun are when she refers to him as the King’s Jester, a very dull fool and when he fears that love may transform him into an oyster. Just keep your ears tuned for all of the great lines these two deliver. The play has lots of words and these two deliver many of them with great speed, articulation and passion.

Even in comedies there has to be a villain and in this show she is Don John, the illegitimate sister of Leonato. Played by Kristan Dye, she is a menacing presence of evil assisted by Borachio (Anna Schmitz) and Conrade (Adele Herr-Rosnow Hellecksen).

People of all classes came to Shakespeare’s plays — from royalty to commoners. Keep in mind that many people back in the 17th century couldn’t even read. Knowing the scope of his audience, Shakespeare wrote for that diversity and wisely included some low class characters who added an extra measure of humor. In this show, the Biggest Buffoon Award goes to Dogberry (Diane Heaney). She commands her constant misuse of language with total confidence even when she states — several times — “I am an a**.” She is assisted in her well-intentioned, but misguided, activities by Verges (Kristan Dye) and Seacoal (Emma McColley). The scene in which Dogberry brings the miscreants, Borachio and Conrade, to appear before the Sexton (Risha Lilenthal) is hilarious. As a senior citizen, I’m not sure how much I liked the line “When the age is in, the wit is out.” It probably wasn’t directed at me personally.

Don Pedro, the Prince of Aragon, (Jackson Bighley) is always on site to add to the festivities or the plotting as needed. One of my favorite scenes is when he, Hero, Leonato and Claudio create a fun little plan. Finger pointing with four conjoined hands is tricky.

Assisting Hero as her ladies-in-waiting, Margaret and Ursula, are the mother/daughter duo of Heather Kohler and Alexis Kohler Torley. Melody Torley, another daughter, and Mason Torley, a son, are part of the crew so it truly is a family show.

Rounding out the cast is the Friar played by Jon Cochran. Although he doesn’t make his entrance until fairly late in the show, he is a key player in the plot progression. His is a commanding presence and he delivers wise advice. Without giving away the plot, you may be reminded of the Friar in another Shakespearean play.

Additional crew members are Maddie Balthazar, Connor Hansen, Arielle Miller and Sue Runden.

Plan to bring a sweater or jacket as the evening can get chilly, also be prepared for trains, planes and loud motors. Those disruptions, however, didn’t seem to bother the cast at all as they kept the show rolling.

Even if you don’t catch all of the words, don’t worry. You’ll follow what really matters in the story line. You’ll come away entertained, but also with some insights into relationships, loyalty and love. “Much Ado About Nothing” puts real life into perspective that we shouldn’t focus so much on the “nothings” and instead we should value what really matters — and that’s something.

