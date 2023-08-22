Susan M. Jacobsen

Susan (Sue) Margaret Jacobsen, 66, of Alden, Minnesota, passed away August 17, 2023, surrounded by loved ones at Saint Mary’s hospital in Rochester, MN. She was born to parents William (Bill) and Marilyn Brehmer, December 16th, 1956 in Fairmont, Minnesota. She was married to the love of her life Dennis Jacobsen on July 16th 1996. Susan loved to fish and would always catch the most and biggest fish. Susan enjoyed feeding and watching the birds. Susan enjoyed reading romance novels and spending time with her husband, her dog Cece, children, and grandchildren.

Susan is survived by her husband, Dennis Jacobsen and their beloved Maltese, Cece. Susan is also survived by her four children: Shain (Stacie), of Parker SD; Brandy (Jason), of Rochester, MN; Chance (Trina), of Albert Lea, MN; and Krystle (Mitch), of Albert Lea, MN. She is also survived by her grandchildren Trevor, Tristan, Rachel, Bria, Faith, Kathyrn, Lynae, Alicia, Jazmyn, Jason, Paisley and Wesley. She is also survived by her mother, Marilyn of Austin, MN, several siblings, and nieces and nephews.

Susan was predeceased in death by her father William (Bill) Brehmer and son Jason Becker, as well as many beloved animals lost throughout the years.

There will be a celebration of life at a date to be determined.