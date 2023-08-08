Thomas Sheehan

Thomas John Sheehan, 76, of Emmons, MN passed away peacefully at home with family by his side on August 7, 2023, after a long battle with appendix cancer.

Tom was born on June 26, 1947, to Milo and Lenora Sheehan in Mankato, MN. He was the youngest of five children. After graduating from Mankato High School he enlisted in the National Guard. He graduated from Mankato State University in 1971 and began his teaching career in Emmons, MN. He retired from teaching in 2004 after 33 years. He continued to substitute teach for many years thereafter.

On September 9, 1967, he married his wife, Kathy, and they went on to have three children. They have been longtime members of the Emmons community. Tom was an active member of the American Legion Post #317 in Emmons. He was also always involved at Emmons Lutheran Church. Tom enjoyed flower gardening, bird watching, jigsaw puzzles and was a master at Sudoku. His family, especially his grandchildren held a special place in his heart. He enjoyed vacations with them in northern Minnesota and attending their sporting events.

Tom is survived by his wife, Kathy; children Eric Sheehan and Kara (Jeremy) Delger; grandchildren Quinn (Ellie Schommer) Sheehan, Chloey (Travis) Swenson, Claire Sheehan (Wade Olson), Paige Sheehan, Lauryn Delger, Cade Delger, Brooke Berquam-Sheehan; great-grandson Dallas Swenson; sister Nancy Zarn; brother Michael Sheehan; sisters-in-law Judy Sheehan, Marlys Joly, and Janice Knutson; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his son, John David; parents; mother and father-in-law, Eleanor and John Knutson; grandparents; brothers Richard Sheehan and James Sheehan; brothers-in-law Dennis Knutson, Glenn Joly, and James Zarn; niece Renee Iverson.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Emmons Lutheran Church with pastor Ryan Henkel officiating; visitation one hour prior to the service. Family will also welcome friends at a visitation to be held on Friday, August 11, 2023, from 5-7 p.m. at Bayview Funeral Home in Albert Lea, MN. Internment will take place at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Emmons, MN with military honors provided by the American Legion Post #317.

A special thank you for the wonderful care Tom received from the Mayo Clinic Cancer Center in Albert Lea, Mayo Clinic Hospice, and Emmons First Responders.