Trailers, catalytic converters stolen and other reports

Published 7:46 am Wednesday, August 16, 2023

By Staff Reports

Two trailers and two catalytic converters were reported stolen at 11:50 a.m. Tuesday at 74393 165th St. in Albert Lea. 

 

Bike found

Email newsletter signup

A silver Schwinn BMX bicycle was found under the West Main Street viaduct at 10:44 a.m. Tuesday.  

 

Vehicles damaged

A windshield and hood were reported smashed on a vehicle at 1:39 p.m. Tuesday at 2610 Hi Tec Ave. 

A window was reported broken out of a vehicle at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday at 1026 Dunham St. The incident was believed to have happened within the previous hour. 

 

Motorhome ransacked

A motorhome was reported ransacked at 3:35 p.m. Tuesday at 2610 Hi Tec Ave. 

 

Hit-and-run reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday of a vehicle. The reporting party stated the damage had occurred somewhere between Albert Lea and Wabasha when the person was on vacation. 

 

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Jayme Dean Anderson, 28, on a local warrant at 5:58 p.m. Tuesday at 2019 E. Main St. 

 

Dog reportedly attacks another dog

Police received a report at 7:14 p.m. Tuesday of a dog that had jumped a fence and attacked another person’s dog at 801 Frank Ave. 

 

More News

Minnesota tax rebates to begin arriving this week

New NRHEG band director bringing in longtime passion for music, band

Court sides with A.L. pharmacists in refusing to fill prescriptions to treat COVID-19

1 injured in rollover crash on Main Street and other reports

Print Article