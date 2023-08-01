U.S. News & World Report recognizes 6 Mayo Clinic Health System hospitals Published 5:20 pm Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Six Mayo Clinic Health System hospitals were recognized in this year’s U.S. News & World Report “Best Hospitals” rankings, which were published on the U.S. News & World Report website Tuesday.

For the 2023-2024 specialty rankings:

• Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire was nationally recognized as High Performing in Gastroenterology & GI Surgery and Urology.

• Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea and Austin is nationally recognized as High Performing in Pulmonology & Lung Surgery.

• Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato is nationally recognized as High Performing in Gastroenterology & GI Surgery.

For the 2023-2024 Procedure & Conditions Ratings:

• Eau Claire rated as High Performing in nine procedures and conditions: Aortic Valve Surgery, Back Surgery (Spinal Fusion), Heart Attack, Heart Failure, Hip Replacement, Kidney Failure, Knee Replacement, Leukemia, Lymphoma & Myeloma, and Pneumonia.

• Mankato rated as High Performing in six procedures and conditions: Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Colon Cancer Surgery, Heart Attack, Heart Failure, Kidney Failure and Pneumonia.

• Albert Lea and Austin rated as High Performing in four procedures and conditions: COPD, Heart Failure, Hip Fracture and Pneumonia.

• Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse rated as High Performing in three procedures and conditions: Heart Attack, Heart Failure and Pneumonia.

• Mayo Clinic Health System in Fairmont and Red Wing rated as High Performing in COPD.

In addition, Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, has been recognized as a “Best Regional Hospital” in northwestern Wisconsin. Mayo Clinic hospitals in Minnesota, Arizona and Florida were all ranked No. 1 in their respective states.

“We are deeply honored to receive recognition from U.S. News & World Report for our exceptional specialized services and procedures,” said Prathibha Varkey, president of Mayo Clinic Health System. “These results reflect the unwavering dedication and compassion our staff pour into the health and well-being of our patients and communities. We stand with immense pride, knowing that our commitment to providing outstanding care is being acknowledged and celebrated.”

“Behind every accolade lies the unwritten stories of countless lives touched, restored and uplifted,” said Robert Albright Jr., D.O., regional vice president, Mayo Clinic Health System – Southeast Minnesota. “Our pursuit of excellence knows no bounds, as we continue to forge a path toward better tomorrows for those we serve.

The U.S. News & World Report “Best Hospitals” rankings and ratings are often an important resource for patients in determining where to seek care in the communities Mayo Clinic Health System serves. Hospitals are measured on factors such as survival, experience, nurse staffing, advanced technology, patient services and reputation with other specialists.