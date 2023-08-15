William A. Emmons, “Bill”, former resident of Emmons, Minnesota, died in hospice care on August 11, 2023, at the age of 72 after a life of physical and medical challenges. Disabled for his entire life, he is now going forward to his heavenly body.

Bill is survived by his sister, Sonja Cook, and brothers, Leon (Sherry) and Greg B. (Kathleen). His mother, LaVonne Emmons, recently passed at age 104 in June of 2023, and his father, Henry W. Emmons, passed in 1952 when Bill was just an infant. He had much help from his uncles and aunts as well as neighbors, friends, and classmates.

After birth with spina bifida, Bill was challenged his entire life with physical disabilities and numerous medical treatments and operations. Yet, he walked his way with crutches from grade school through high school in Emmons. After high school, he obtained his driver’s license to travel to a local college in Albert Lea, Minnesota, before moving to Minneapolis to start years of dedicated employment with the telephone company. He was often honored for his perfect attendance, even in the midst of snowstorms, from his employer.

Bill acquired a condominium unit in Minneapolis and was well-known by many as he used his scooters to travel the skyways. He often attended Twins games and even a few Vikings games, being a fan of both and always watching on television if he couldn’t attend. He disliked the NY Yankees and the Green Bay Packers as rivals to his favorite teams.

Bill collected memorabilia from sporting events, saved many newspaper articles, collected model cars, and often listened to Sid Hartman, the local Minneapolis sports commentator. He also did voluntary reading for the blind, enjoyed listening to his many 70’s albums, especially the Beatles, and enjoyed soap operas and game shows.

Bill loved to travel and in his youth attended special camps for the disabled. As an adult, he took cruises, even to Alaska, and many bus rides and airplane trips to visit family and attend special events. He would travel the streets of Minneapolis on his scooter to his favorite restaurants, the library, his church, and senior centers.

He was the family historian, as he always knew each and every relative and their families and kept up with their special events. He also had contact with and knowledge of what was happening in his Emmons home town and attended many class reunions.

Bill would remember the birthdays of family members, especially his cousin, Margaret Sasse, and would often speak with her as they shared early March birthdays. He was a special uncle to his nieces and nephews, the children of Sonja, Leon, and Gregory. They are Tracy (Kim) Cook, Terryt Cook, Lester (Kari) Mitchell, Shawn (Pam) Emmopns, Jenny Emmons, Greg (Danielle) Emmons, Amanda Emmons, and Rachel (Bill) Burke, as well as their children. He mourned the death of Rev. Leah Cook McDowell Dave) in 2012.

Bill is greatly missed by all. His Celebration of Life Service will be held at the Emmons Lutheran Church on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at the same time as his mom’s service commencing at 2:00 p.m. with visitation preceding and luncheon to follow. They will both be buried at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Emmons next to her husband and his dad, Henry Webster Emmons.

Donations may be made in his name to the Emmons Lutheran Church at 490 Pearl Street, Emmons, MN 56029, or the Spina Bifida Association at sbaa.org.