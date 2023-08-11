Youth take to the course in Junior Golf Tourney

Wedgewood Cove Golf Club's Junior Golf Tournament was Tuesday. Winning first place in the 16-18 division, playing 18 holes, was Drew Teeter at 72, and placing second was Archie Nelson at 75. Provided
Placing first in the 13-15 division, playing 18 holes, was Noah Teeter at 73, and placing second was Ben Rasmussen at 74. Provided
Placing first in the 10-12 age division, playing nine holes, was Grant Baas at 38, and placing second was Channing Erickson at 48. Provided
In the 9 and under division, playing nine holes, first place went to Jackson Wuerflein with a 50 and second place was Lorenzo Barr with a 54. Provided