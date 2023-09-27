053497-F1 Published 9:00 am Wednesday, September 27, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: September 23, 2019

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $179,586.00

MORTGAGOR(S): David J. Johnson, a married man

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Royal United Mortgage LLC, its successors and assigns

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: September 24, 2019 Freeborn County Recorder

Document Number: A539303

LOAN MODIFICATION:

Dated: March 11, 2022

Recorded: May 20, 2022

Document Number: A555028

Dated: April 4, 2023

Recorded: May 19, 2023

Document Number: A559905

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: Pennymac Loan Services, LLC

Dated: November 22, 2021

Recorded: November 23, 2021 Freeborn County Recorder

Document Number: A552084

Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 1008722-0000575625-8

Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: Royal United Mortgage LLC, its successors and assigns

Residential Mortgage Servicer: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Freeborn

Property Address: 202 Devries Ave S, Hollandale, MN 56045-4428

Tax Parcel ID Number: 30.001.0040

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Beginning at a point 150 feet south of the NE corner of Lot 2 in Block 1, Original Town, Village of Hollandale; thence west 250 feet, thence south to the north line of dedicated street, thence east 250 feet along the north line of dedicated street to the east line of said Lot 2, thence North along the east line of Lot 2 to the point of beginning. All of the above located in Lots 1 and 2 in Block 1, Original Town, Village of Hollandale.

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $147,397.64

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE: November 02, 2023 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: County Sheriff`s office Law Enforcement Center Conference Room, 411 South Broadway, Albert Lea, Minnesota to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under

Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on May 2, 2024, or the next business day if May 2, 2024 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: September 7, 2023

MORTGAGEE: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC

Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A.

Attorneys for Mortgagee

7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200

Woodbury, MN 55125

(651) 209-3300

Email newsletter signup

File Number: 053497-F1

Albert Lea Tribune: Sept. 13, 20, 27, Oct. 4, 11 and 18, 2023

053497-F1