Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
Click to print (Opens in new window)
Subscribe
Home
News
Arts & Culture
Arts & Culture features
Arts & Culture columns
Birth Announcements
Campus Notes
Engagements
Weddings
Faith
Organizations
Cops, Courts & Fires
Education
Elections & Campaigns
Health Updates
Progress 2023
State & Regional
Weather
Sports
Opinion
Editorials
Columns
Al Batt
Sarah Stultz
April Jeppson
Guest Columns
Letters to the Editor
Obits
Obituary Information And Guidelines
Services
About Us
Policies
Advertise with Us
News Tip
Photo
Send a Video
photo order form
Submit a Letter to the Editor
Engagement Announcement
Wedding Announcement
Contests
Albert Lea Magazine
Classifieds
Public Notices
E-Edition
3rd bingo prize claimed
Published 1:30 pm Tuesday, September 26, 2023
By
Sarah Stultz
Linda Wasmoen claimed the third regular bingo prize as part of the Tribune's Bing-Oh Fall game. Two line prizes remain, as well as the coverall prize. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune
More News
Seminar to explain veterans benefits
WCTA annual meeting held
New Big Island Rendezvous print now available
Coffee with the Sheriff locations announced for October
Print Article
Construction Updates
Interstate 35 southbound resurfacing completed south of Owatonna
September 15, 2023
Financials
<br />
Special Section
More special sections
Sections
Home
News
Sports
Opinion
Arts & Culture
Classifieds
Small Business
Services
About Us
Policies
News Tip
Subscriptions
Copyright
© 2023, Albert Lea Tribune