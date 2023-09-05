5 things to do this week: Community dinner, helicopter dedication and more Published 1:26 pm Monday, September 25, 2023

1

Community Dinner

United Methodist Church will host a community dinner called Taste of Grace at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Come together for life conversations. There will be a story and conversation with people at each table during the hour together. The meal includes a pork sandwich, macaroni salad and cookies. The event is free. United Methodist Church is at 702 Highway 69 S.

2

Helicopter dedication

Emmons Veterans Memorial Park will host a dedication ceremony for the Huey helicopter at 3 p.m. Saturday. There will be a fundraiser afterward at the Emmons Legion, starting at 3 p.m. The park is right off of U.S. Highway 69 in Emmons.

3

Words on FIRE

The Park Avenue Authors will be at the Northwood Public Library from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday for Words on FIRE, a Q&A event similar to the Albert Lea Public Library’s Local Author Festival, in which audience members could ask questions of local authors. Ignite imagination with high adventure log rafting, bone-chilling thrillers, spicy mysteries, shocking real-life truths, horrific historical accounts and evil conundrums. The Northwood Public Library is at 901 First Ave. S., Northwood.

4

The Art of Speaking Before the City Council

As part of the Dorothy Gotland lecture series, the board of directors at the Albert Lea Art Center will present “The Art of Speaking Before the City Council” from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday. Cathy Malakowsky, director of community engagement and enrichment for the city, will present. The event is free and open to attend. The Art Center is at 101 S. Broadway Ave.

5

Bored Teachers

Diamond Jo Worth Casino will host comedians Bored Teachers. Bored Teachers have gained hundreds of millions of views on the internet, and they’ll be on stage at both 7 and 9 p.m. Friday for a night of laughter. Put the red pen down, pause Netflix and call your teacher friends to burn off some of the stress this school year has been putting on you. Must be 21 or older to attend. Cost is $30. The casino is at 777 Diamond Jo Lane in Northwood. Tickets are at https://diamondjoworth.boydgaming.com/entertain/entertainment-calendar/bored-teachers-sept-2023