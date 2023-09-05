5 things to do this week: Fall Festival, Out of the Darkness Walk, Homecoming events and more Published 9:21 am Monday, September 18, 2023

1

Fall Festival

The Fall Festival is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Shop different vendors, enjoy fall specialty drinks and get out with friends at four stops: Happy Time Resort (520 470th St., Lake Mills), Lazy Acre Vineyard (4776 Bluebill Ave., Lake Mills), Border Market (137 Main St., Emmons) and Good Shot Golf (124 Arrowhead Dr., Emmons). Get your pass stamped at all the locations for entry to door prizes.

2

Out of the Darkness Walk

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will host the Albert Lea Out of the Darkness Walk from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Trinity Lutheran Church. Help spread awareness and understanding that help is available and raise funds for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Check-in is at 9 a.m., with the walk at 10 a.m. Register at asfp.org/AlbertLea. For information, contact Darcy Nielsen at 507-402-7886 or NielsenDarcy55@gmail.com. Trinity Lutheran Church is at 501 S. Washington Ave.

3

Albert Lea Homecoming events

To celebrate Homecoming week, Albert Lea High School will put on a parade in downtown Albert Lea starting at 4 p.m. Friday. The parade starts at Central Park, will come up Marion Ross Street, down Broadway and back on William Street.

The Homecoming football game will be at 2 p.m. Saturday against Jordan High School.

4

Fall Festival Fair

Lutheran Retirement Home — at 701 Ninth St. N. in Northwood — will have its annual Fall Festival Fair starting at 9 a.m. Saturday. There will be baked goods, crafts, pumpkins and gourds for sale. There will also be a raffle for themed baskets and quilts.

5

Introduction to Archery

Full Draw Archery Club of Albert Lea will start their introduction to archery classes through Albert Lea Community Education with classes at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday. Participants will learn how to hold a bow correctly, site down the string and find the aim point. The class is free, but pre-registration is required. Visit https://alschools.ce.eleyo.com/course/1705/fall-2023/youth-introduction-to-archery-basics. All equipment is provided. The Archery Club is at 131 S. Newton Ave.