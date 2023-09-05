5 things to do this week: Taste of Albert Lea, grape stompin’ and more Published 8:07 pm Tuesday, September 5, 2023

1

Taste of Albert Lea

After enjoying the best food vendors all summer long, it’s time to get them all together for one food festival. Taste of Albert Lea will be at Central Park from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. Enjoy a fun day of food, cold beverages, music and corn-hole games. Vendors include 112 on Broadway, Erin’s Street Bistro and Casper’s Friendly Food, among others. Musicians include Ruthless Ruth from noon to 2 p.m., Alex & Matt from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. and Ron & Steve Unplugged from 5 to 7 p.m. The event is put on by the Albert Lea Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Albert Lea Main Street Program.

2

Pickin’, Stompin’ & Sippin’

Lazy Acre Vineyard — at 4776 Bluebill Ave. in Lake Mills — will host their eighth annual Pickin,’ Stompin’ & Sippin’ event Saturday. Picking starts at 8 a.m., with coffee, water and refreshments. A free lunch will be provided for all pickers at 1 p.m. After more picking, dinner from Victorino food truck will begin at 5 p.m. After the grapes have been picked, it will be time to sip sangrias while stomping grapes. Jesse & the Medicine Men will perform from 6 to 9 p.m. Bring a blanket or chair. The event is open to the public.

3

Fall Bazaar

Our Savior’s Lutheran Church will host a fall bazaar from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. Quilts and crafts are for sale. There will be a quilt raffle drawing at 1 p.m. Each ticket costs $5, or $10 for three tickets. Raffle participants do not need to be present to win at the drawing. There is also an $8 lunch, which includes a sloppy joe, vegetarian beef soup, dessert and coffee. Additional sloppy joes are $1 each. The church is at 320 W. College St.

4

Author visit with Gail Kittleson

Gail Kittleson, an author of women’s historical fiction, will be at the Northwood Public Library to provide a sneak peek at the ins and outs of historical research when she presents “Have Fun with Historical Research!” The event is from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday. Northwood Public Library is at 906 First Ave. S. in Northwood.

5

Czech Fest

Czech Fest runs from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Bohemian Brick Hall. There will be food, games, raffles, prizes, a silent auction and music with a dance floor. Bring a lawn chair for the free event. The Bohemian Brick Hall is at 17509 850th Ave. in Glenville.