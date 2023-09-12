1 arrested for possession of stolen vehicle and other reports Published 11:32 am Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Police arrested Kolten Lee Wright, 18, for possession of a stolen motor vehicle and no Minnesota driver’s license at 3:59 p.m. Saturday at 527 Triangle Drive.

Skid steer reported on fire

A skid steer was reported on fire at 10:25 a.m. Friday at 80256 235th St. in Albert Lea.

1 cited for DWI, open bottle violation

Deputies cited Donato Rosas Gonzales, 42, for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated and open bottle violation after a traffic stop at 11:36 p.m. Saturday near Freeborn County Road 46 and 805th Avenue.

2 injured in rollover

Two people were taken to the hospital after a vehicle rollover at 1:29 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Minnesota Highway 109 and 640th Avenue in Alden.

Check forgery reported

Deputies received a report at 8:32 a.m. Monday of check forgery on 130th Street in Glenville. A home had reportedly been burglarized and checks taken.

Package reported stolen

Police received a report of an Amazon package that was stolen at 7:51 a.m. Saturday at 426 Columbus Ave.

2 arrested on warrants

Dustin Nicholas Barnes, 32, reportedly turned himself in on a Nicollet County warrant at 2:15 p.m. Monday at 411 S. Broadway.

Police arrested James Andrew Anderson, 43, on a local warrant and cited him for open container of marijuana at 10:24 a.m. Saturday at 122 Bridge Ave.

Juveniles cited for underage drinking

Two juveniles were cited for underage drinking after a traffic stop at 10:41 p.m. Saturday at 1600 Edgewater Drive.

1 arrested for DWI

Police arrested Kristina Leigh Garcia, 41, on a probable cause driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop at 12:26 a.m. Sunday on West Ninth Street.

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Joseph Jesse Madrigal, 60, on a local warrant after a traffic stop at 12:27 a.m. Sunday at 906 W. Front St.

Juveniles cited for e-cigarettes

Police cited a juvenile for tobacco and e-cigarette on school property at 9:30 a.m. Friday at Southwest Middle School, 1601 W. Front St.

Police cited one juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette on school property at 10:32 a.m. Monday at 2200 Riverland Drive.

Police cited one juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette on school property at 11:27 a .m. Monday at 2000 Tiger Lane.

Bike reported stolen

A bike was reported stolen at 7:22 p.m. Sunday at 407 Park Ave. The theft reportedly occurred sometime the prior night.

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report of theft by fraud at 1:35 p.m. Monday at 2401 Myers Road.

Break-in, thefts reported

Police received a report at 3:57 p.m. Monday of a break-in at 2310 E. Main St. An estimated loss of $400 in car keys was reported as well as a garage door opener.

Storage unit broken into

A storage unit was reported broken into at 5:41 p.m. Monday at 401 Pilot St. Items were taken, including tools, an air compressor, drills, a weed whacker and a television.

Vehicle fire reported

A vehicle fire was reported at 7:05 p.m. Monday at Blake Avenue and East Main Street.

1 arrested on warrants, another for domestic assault, meth possession

Police arrested Chloe Lynn Crone, 20, on EOD warrants and Daniel Robert Otteson, 31, for domestic assault and possession of methamphetamine at 8:26 p.m. Monday at 800 S. Fourth Ave.

Pickup reported stolen

Police received a report of a 1997 Ford F150 that was stolen at 8:41 p.m. Monday at 800 S. Fourth Ave.