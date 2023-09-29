Court dispositions: June 8-16, 2023 Published 4:49 pm Friday, September 29, 2023

Freeborn County District Court

June 8

Stephen Matthew Bessenbacher, 49, 1030 W. 66th Terrace, Kansas City, MO. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 94/70. Fees $220.

Marcus Dushon Johnson, 28, 1505 E. Burnsville Pkwy., Burnsville. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 364 days, stay for 334 days, credit for 28 days served. Supervised probation for four years. Fees $1,005.

June 9

Leonel Grande Evangelista, 35, 2325 Clayton Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180. Count 2: Count 1: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating a motor vehicle. Dismissed.

Amy Marie Gomez, 32, 307 Winter Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after cancellation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating a motor vehicle. Fees $200.

Sean-Paul James Hayden, 44, 2870 Peachtree Rd. NW, Atlanta, GA. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 93/70. Fees $220. Count 2: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $100.

Jesus Eduardo Hernandez, 25, 85207 South Island Circle, Hollandale. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 72/55. Fees $140. Count 2: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $200.

Allan Hill, 45, 690 25th St. SW, Rochester. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – no proof of insurance. Fees $200.

David Eduardo Palencia, 34, 21334 775th Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Bethany Renae Shackleton, 36, PO Box 173, Manly, IA. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 92/70. Fees $220.

Kendrick Darnell Wahsington, 36, 112 S. 2nd Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 79/55. Fees $220. Count 2: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $200.

June 12

Alyssa Reye Barrientos, 30, 1509 Edina Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – uninsured vehicle – owner violation. Fees $200.

Sarah Elizabeth Cox, 48, 1302 Linden Ave., Minneapolis. Count 1: Drugs – third-degree drug sale – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-Shakopee for 21 months, stayed for five years. Supervised probation for five years. Local confinement for 110 days, credit for 110 days served. Fees $205.

William Eugene Yancey II, 59, 1322 Frank Hall Dr., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drugs – felony possession of a controlled substance – felony. Stay of adjudication. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $75. Count 2: Traffic – driving after cancellation inimical to public safety. Dismissed.

Autumn Diane Anderson, 23, 610 Bridge Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Lauren Chasan, 45, 2420 Crest Ln. SW, Rochester. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 92/70. Fees $220.

Lucas John Zach, 23, 7858 State Highway 73, Gilman, WI. Count 1: Traffic – over legal tandem axle weight. Fees $180.

June 13

Dereck Anthony Samudio, 26, 1337 Kolterman Ave., Seward, NE. Count 1: Criminal sexual conduct – fifth-degree –lewd exhibition – under 16 – gross misdemeanor. Local confinement for 365 days, stay 335 days, credit for one day served. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $130. Count 2: Criminal sexual conduct – third-degree – victim 13-15 – greater than 24 months older – felony. Dismissed.

Eric Kong Fongdara, 48, 3121 Cambridge St., Des Moines, IA. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 90/70. Fees $220.

Amy Lunn Stapleton, 52, 1200 Mount Hope Rd., Carver. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 93/70. Fees $220.

June 14

Alejandro Lazaro Huerta, 37, 1202 18th St. E., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – speeding 55/45. Fees $40.

Joseph Lee Marlin, 40, 319 E. Hickory St., Mankato. Count 1: Take or drive vehicle without owner’s consent – gross misdemeanor. Local confinement for 180 days, stay 159 days, credit for 21 days served. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $405.

Lourdes Gomez Marcos, 33, 1009 8th Ave. NW, Austin. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Andrew Allen Belden, 20, 16063 520th Ave., Austin. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Local confinement for 30 days. Fees $200. Count 2: Traffic – open bottle law. Dismissed.

Miguel Rodriguez Ubaldo, 51, 412 1st St. SE, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Decoty J Starks, 36, 258 E. 136th Pl., Chicago, IL. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 112/70. Fees $380.

June 15

Justin Dewayne Bennett, 33, 2326 Margaretha Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Disorderly conduct. Local confinement for 60 days, stay 57 days, credit for three days served. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $300.

Christina Marie Jepson Williamson, 35, 2161 Highland Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Violation of harassment restraining order – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-Shakopee for 12 months, stayed for 12 months and one day. Supervised probation for three years. Local confinement for 54 days, credit for 54 days served. Fees $255.

Adrial Benjamin Mendez, 31, 322 Fountain St., Albert Lea. 9/19/22 offense. Count 1: Domestic abuse – violate order for protection – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 28 months, stayed for three years. Supervised probation for three years. Local confinement for 90 days, credit for four days served. Supervised probation for three years. Serve as work release. Fees $500. Count 2: Domestic abuse – violate order for protection – felony. Dismissed. 10/11/22 offense. Count 1: Domestic abuse – violate order for protection – felony. Dismissed. 9/22/21 offense. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – operate motor vehicle – body contains any amount of schedule one or two drugs – not marijuana. Local confinement for 90 days, credit for 17 days served. Fees $260. Count 3: Registration – license plate violation. Dismissed. 10/27/22 offense. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – operating a motor vehicle with any amount of schedule one or two drugs – gross misdemeanor. Local confinement for 364 days, stay 334 days, credit for four days served. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $680.

Shawn Michael O’Reilly, 37, 100 1st Ave., Clarks Grove. 8/17/21 offense. Count 1: Violation of harassment restraining order – gross misdemeanor. Local confinement for 180 days, credit for 25 days served. Fees $180. 10/2/21 offense. Count 1: Violation of harassment restraining order – gross misdemeanor. Local confinement for 180 days, credit for 25 days served. Fees $180.

Zachary Alan Colombo, 28, 304 S. Carolina Ave., Mason City. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 108/70. Fees $80. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 60 days, stay for two years. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $525.

June 16

Maria Margari Gonzalez Acosta, 54, 801 Frank Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180. Count 2: Traffic – uninsured vehicle – driver violation. Fees $200.

Derek Edward Oakland, 39, 1325 Margaretha Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Pasqual DeLosSantos, Jr., 58, 19715 780th Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drugs – possession of methamphetamine – fifth-degree felony. Stay of adjudication. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $75.

Jesse Ray Lee, 30, 356 Broadway S., Alden. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – speeding 65/55. Fees $40.

Thomas Joseph Meeks Sr., 50, 1441 Academy Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Jeremy Kent Posey, 44, 28517 680th Ave., Hartland. 3/14/22 offense. Count 1: Domestic assault by strangulation – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 12 months and one day, stayed for three years. Supervised probation for three years. Fees $130. Count 2: Domestic assault – felony. Dismissed. Count 3: Domestic assault – felony. Dismissed. 4/26/22 offense. Count 1: First-degree arson – felony. Dismissed. Count 2: Second-degree arson – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 23 months, stayed for five years. Supervised probation for five years. Restitution $74,974.81. Fees $130. Count 3: Domestic assault – harm – felony. Dismissed. Count 4: domestic assault – fear – felony. Dismissed.

Jonathan Richard Tracy, 39, 620 10th St., SE, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Abbas Salah Abbas, 38, 48588 Leafdale Ct., Shelby Township, MI. Count 1: CMV – falsified entries in log book. Fees $300.

Pa Dwe, 24, 1814 Viking Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Thomas Edward Kinder, 59, 200 1st Ave., NE, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – driving after cancellation – inimical to public safety. Stay of adjudication. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $150. Count 2: Traffic – uninsured vehicle –driver violation. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – speeding 44/30. Dismissed.