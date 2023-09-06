A-C volleyball player earns 1,000th career assist

Alden-Conger volleyball player Madison Hendrickson achieved her 1,000th set assist Tuesday in the team’s game against Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton. Hendrickson reached the goal in the second set. The team won all three sets — 25-19, 25-19 and 25-17 — Tuesday to move to 3-0 on the season. Provided
Madison Hendrickson stands with a sign congratulating her on 1,000 career assists. Provided
Madison Hendrickson sets the ball for another player during the team's game against Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Tuesday. Provided