Across the Pastor's Desk: Remember God strengthens us

The mighty oomph! I’m one of those guys who enjoys a good epic film or TV series now and then. Those kinds of stories which stir the soul and awaken a sense of purpose deep within. Have you ever seen those stories? The kind that makes you feel like you can accomplish anything, or feel inspired to take on great feats? In those stories, many times you arrive at a dialogue where someone (the hero or speaking to the hero) comes and says something reminding them that they have got great purpose and can do whatever great deed they are about to march off into. Reminding them that they are not alone.

One of the many reasons these things inspire me is because they remind me of something so vitally true and wonderful for those who decide to follow Jesus Christ. The Bible says in Romans 8:11, “If the spirit of him who raised Jesus from the dead dwells in you, he who raised Christ Jesus from the dead will also give life to your mortal bodies through his spirit who dwells in you.”

What an inspiration!

Living for Jesus can be so hard at times. Some would even call living that way legalistic, but the reality is much more than that. For starters, living to please God is impossible in our own ability. We can’t do any of it. And God knows it!

However, in response to this He, being God, made a way that enables us to live in such a way to please him.

It started with Jesus’ sacrifice on the cross. His death was to pay the price which separation from God requires. But what is greater is Jesus didn’t stay dead. He rose back to life. What a display of power! Many Jewish historians recorded this, and hundreds saw him after his resurrection.

So now the invitation to follow him is for us, but not just to make an alliance with him. Rather it’s to live for him. The best part and the inspiring part in all this is the knowledge that we do not have to use our own power, he gives us his. The same spirit that raised Christ from the dead dwells in those who belong to Jesus!

As a follower of Jesus Christ, life doesn’t have to be meaningless. His spirit dwells in his followers. For those of us who follow Jesus Christ, not just in name only, or by church affiliation, but actively follow Jesus Christ by the word of God (the Bible), we get to draw on his holy spirit in every situation!

I tell people, “I don’t need the Holy Spirit to be saved, or to go to church. I need the Holy Spirit to get through Walmart.”

What do I mean? I mean that if we are going to live in the inspirational and empowered life God has for his people, we need to draw on his Holy Spirit at all times!

How can God impact how we love our spouses, our kids, our neighbors, our friends, etc.? We do not have to do it in our own strength, but it is God who strengthens us!

Blessings!

Ryan Quigley is lead pastor at Albert Lea Assembly of God.