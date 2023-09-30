Across the Pastor’s Desk: Use word of God in spiritual battles Published 8:00 pm Friday, September 29, 2023

Across the Pastor’s Desk by George Marin

“Experiencing worry or anxiety doesn’t mean you’re weak; it means you’re human. Lean on Jesus. He will carry you through it.” — Dave Willis

I want to encourage you today to reject the lies and schemes of the enemy Satan, and to fully embrace God’s beautiful, powerful and life-giving truths for your life. Jesus said, “Then you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.” John 8:33 NIV. The word “know” in this verse means to become intimately connected or intimately aware. When we become intimately aware and connected to Christ, he sets us free, not only by the truth that he brings, but more importantly, because he IS the truth (John 14:6).

The enemy will use every trick in the book to keep you distracted and disconnected from Jesus Christ so that you won’t become intimately connected to him, and will try to inhibit you from being made completely free. Be determined to keep the enemy from doing this to you.

Remember, you have God’s mighty weapons at your full disposal to fight the good fight of faith and to lay hold on eternal life. These are yours, provided by God just for you. There are weapons perfectly designed and suited for you to use in spiritual warfare that will render complete and total victory for you as a child of God. God provides specific weapons for specific circumstances you will face. I encourage you to dig into the scriptures to find and implement these weapons in your spiritual battles.

One common area where the enemy attacks in skillful ways is the battlefield of the mind and emotions. For those who battle in the realms of worry and anxiety, the enemy wages war against you to make you feel you are weak and helpless. He does this specifically to try to render you hopeless. Experiencing worry and anxiety does not mean you are weak; it simply means you’re human. Thank God for that beautiful truth. One sure fire way to combat the words of the enemy is to counter-punch using the word of God.

Paul wrote in Ephesians, “Be strong in the Lord and in his mighty power.” When you are weakened in the human realm, you can be strengthened in the spiritual realm by God’s mighty power. Paul also wrote for believers to cast (throw/heap) all of our fears and anxieties on Christ who loves us. Paul further encouraged Christian believers to worry about nothing, but to bring everything with thanksgiving before the throne of God. God is our very present help in time of need.

God does not desire you to be worrisome or anxious, but he knows that you are human and frail; therefore, subject to human circumstances. He has been good in providing many powerful, effective and victorious weapons for you to use to defeat the enemy in both the human and supernatural realms.

God is on your side! God is for you! And if God is for you, tell me, who can stand against you? You are a champion; you are designed for victory over every enemy. Cut any guilt, shame and condemnation from your life and lean hard on Jesus — he will bring you through to great victories.

“Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight.” — Proverbs 3:5, 6

I love you — I’m in your corner!

George Marin is a pastor at Grace Christian Church.