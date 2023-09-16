Administrator’s Corner: High school homecoming a celebration of school spirit, unity Published 8:00 pm Friday, September 15, 2023

Administrator’s Corner by Chris Dibble

High school homecoming is an annual event that holds immense importance in the lives of high school students, alumni and the broader community. It is more than just a dance; it is a celebration of school spirit, tradition and the sense of belonging.

First and foremost, homecoming fosters a strong sense of school spirit and pride. It is a time when students come together to support their school’s teams and activities, showcasing their enthusiasm through spirited cheers and colorful attire. This strengthens the bonds among students and creates a positive and inclusive atmosphere within the school.

Homecoming also serves as an opportunity for Tiger alumni to reconnect with their alma mater. Returning to the school they once attended allows former students to relive cherished memories, see the changes that have occurred over the years, and share their experiences with current students.

Furthermore, homecoming often involves connecting to the community and reinforcing the school’s ties to the local area. This engagement not only raises awareness of important school projects but also strengthens the school’s reputation as a hub of community activity and pride.

For 2023, the football game itself will be played at 2 p.m. Sept. 23. There will be a variety of activities prior to the game on the plaza at the Hammer Complex. Friday will feature a parade downtown and culminate with the powder puff football games at 7 p.m. on the turf at Hammer Field. For more information, please visit the Albert Lea High School or Albert Lea Area Schools Facebook pages or website.

High school homecoming is more than just a dance or a football game; it is a celebration of school spirit, a bridge between past and present, and a unifying force for students, alumni, and the community. Its significance extends far beyond the event itself, impacting school culture, traditions, and the lasting memories of those who participate.

Chris Dibble is principal of Albert Lea High School.