Administrator’s Corner: Let’s reaffirm our ‘why’ this year Published 8:00 pm Friday, September 1, 2023

Administrator’s Corner by Ron Wagner

Welcome back to another exciting school year! We are ready to partner in another journey of inspiration, growth and excellence. As we reunite in our schools, it’s important to take a moment and reflect on our “why.”

Our “why” is the heartbeat that drives our collective efforts and makes our school community so special. It’s the reason we dedicate ourselves to the education and well-being of our students, shaping their futures and igniting their potential. Each one of us plays a pivotal role in their lives, and it’s an honor to be part of this remarkable journey. As I reflect on my first year as superintendent, I again am humbled by the collective commitment to ensure each day is one that brings joy into the learning of our students.

The importance of community cannot be overstated when it comes to students returning to school. The bonds formed within the school environment foster a sense of belonging and connectedness, providing students with the assurance that they are not alone in their educational journey. Friendships and peer interactions not only contribute to emotional resilience but also facilitate collaborative learning, where students can share ideas, engage in discussions and develop a deeper understanding of their studies. Moreover, teachers and mentors within the school community serve as role models, offering guidance and encouragement that extend beyond the classroom. The shared sense of purpose and collective learning experience in a school community significantly enhance students’ motivation to actively participate in their education and grow as scholars. Amidst the challenges and uncertainties that lie ahead, let us hold onto our shared purpose, our why our students.

This year, let’s reaffirm our commitment to our “why.” Let it be the driving force behind everything we do — from the classroom to the community events to the homes of our students. We will continue to be the light that guides our students through the tough times and reflect on the impact we can make even in the face of challenges. Finally, we will collectively share in the joys and achievements of each of our students.

Once again, welcome back! I am truly grateful to be part of this incredible community, and I look forward to witnessing the extraordinary achievements we will accomplish together.

Ron Wagner is Albert Lea Area Schools superintendent.