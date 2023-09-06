Albert Lea artist wins state waterfowl stamp contest Published 12:26 pm Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Albert Lea artist Mark Kness won the Minnesota waterfowl stamp contest with an acrylic painting of a ring-neck duck, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Kness previously won the waterfowl stamp contest in 2003 and 2010 and the pheasant stamp contest in 2020.

Jake Levisen of Austin earned second place with a ring-neck duck painting done in open acrylics, soft body acrylics and water-mixable oils.

Email newsletter signup

Third place went to Stephen Hamrick of Lakeville with a painting of a ring-neck duck done in acrylic on illustration board.

The winners were selected out of 13 eligible submissions. The waterfowl stamp can be purchased in combination with a hunting license, or as a collectable.