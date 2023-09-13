Albert Lea Community Theatre to open new season with ‘Steel Magnolias’ Published 2:09 pm Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Albert Lea Community Theatre will open its 58th season with “Steel Magnolias” Oct. 5 to 14 at the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center.

Written by Robert Harling, “Steel Magnolias” is a play set in Truvy’s beauty salon in Louisiana, where all the ladies who are “anybody” come to have their hair done. Filled with hilarious repartee and not a few acerbic but humorously revealing verbal collisions, the play moves toward tragedy when the spunky Shelby, who is diabetic, risks pregnancy and forfeits her life. The sudden realization of their mortality affects the others but also draws on the underlying strength — and love — which give the play, and its characters, the special quality to make them truly touching, funny and marvelously amiable company in good times and bad.

The play is being directed by Kris Bartley. Cast members are Heidi Stoltenberg, Lisa Sturtz, Emily Miller, Kristi White, Kristan Dye and Tanya Herbst.

“Steel Magnolias” will be performed at the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center in downtown Albert Lea on Oct. 5, 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13 and 14. Shows start at 7:30 p.m. with the Oct. 8 matinee at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets may be purchased over the phone by calling 877-730-3144 (service fees apply), online at actonbroadway.com or at the box office. Tickets also are for sale at the Albert Lea Convention & Visitors Bureau. ACT season tickets can be purchased until Oct. 14. More information on tickets and box office hours is on the ACT website.