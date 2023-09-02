Albert Lea falls in home opener

Albert Lea’s Noah Teeter stops the ball short of the goal line in the first quarter of the Tigers’ game against St. Peter Friday night at home. The Saints defeated the Tigers 52-0. Photo courtesy Tom Jones
Albert Lea sophomore quarterback Teaghen Tolbers prepares to hand off the ball early in the game against St. Peter Friday. Photo courtesy Tom Jones
Albert Lea senior Cameron Mudra prepares to tackle St. Peter senior Nakiye Mercado. Photo courtesy Tom Jones
Albert Lea High School cheerleaders were back in action Friday night for their first home football game since the program was brought back to the distrct. Photo courtesy Tom Jones
Albert Lea students pose for a photo ahead of the game Friday. Photo courtesy Tom Jones