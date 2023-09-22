Albert Lea homecoming king and queen crowned Published 12:10 pm Friday, September 22, 2023

Albert Lea High School has a new homecoming king and queen, as Diego Balbuena Vidal and Ava Bremer were crowned during a coronation at the high school Friday morning.

“I feel pretty honored, pretty glad that people in the school and the school look up to me,” Balbuena Vidal said. “It’s pretty cool being part of this experience.”

Balbuena Vidal is the son of Teodora Balbuena and Dalia Vidal. He is a soccer captain, participates in track and field and is a barber.

Bremer echoed a similar sentiment.

“I’m just so grateful,” she said. “I think all of the candidates would have been great options. I’m just so thankful, happy, excited.”

She was also looking forward to the homecoming football game and dance.

“It’s been a great week, so blessed,” she said.

Bremer, the daughter of Jess and Nick Bremer, is a tennis captain, is involved in student council, National Honor Society and LINK crew.

Other candidates for king include Blaine Bakken, a hockey player and son of Jody and Andrew Bakken; Henry Buendorf, a football and baseball player and the son of Dale and Paula Buendorf; Jack Skinness, a basketball and baseball captain involved in LINK Crew, who is the son of Brad and Amy Skinness; and Erik Stieler, a hockey, football and baseball player and part of the LINK crew. Stieler is the son of Christa DeBoer.

Other candidates for queen included Erin Boormsa, daughter of Mark and Mary Boormsa, who is a swim and basketball captain, runs track and is involved in student council and LINK Crew, among other activities; Rachel Doppelhammer, daughter of Ann and John Doppelhammer, who is a tennis and hockey captain and is involved in a number of school clubs, including student council and Fellowship of Christian Athletes, among others; Ayanna Stout, a basketball player and the daughter of Sesley Stout; and Jaylee Waters, daughter of Jessica and Jeremy Waters, who is involved in a number of organizations, is the president of the student council and plays tennis.