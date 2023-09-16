Albert Lea names Homecoming royalty

Published 9:41 am Saturday, September 16, 2023

By Submitted

Erik Stieler, Henry Buendorf, Jack Skinness, Diego Balbuena-Vidal, Erin Boorsma, Ava Bremer, Alyanna Stout, Jaylee Waters and Rachel Doppelhammer were named to the Albert Lea High School Homecoming court Friday at the school. Provided

