Albert Lea sweeps Red Wing in volleyball home opener

Albert Lea varsity girls celebrate a point in their sweep of three sets against Red Wing Tuesday in the home opener. Photo courtesy Laura Mae Murtaugh
Alyvia Talamantes serves up a point against the Wingers Tuesday at home. Photo courtesy Laura Mae Murtaugh
Junior Nevaeh Wacholz sets the ball during the Tiger's home opener against Red Wing on Tuesday. Photo courtesy Laura Mae Murtaugh
Albert Lea senior Addi Herr jumps up to help the Tigers win all three sets against Red Wing Tuesday night. Photo courtesy Laura Mae Murtaugh
Addison Dirkes bumps the ball over during the second set Tuesday against Red Wing. The Tigers won 37-35. Photo courtesy Laura Mae Murtaugh