Albert Lean graduates from Marine Corps boot camp in San Diego Published 8:00 pm Friday, September 22, 2023

Isaac Stultz of Albert Lea graduated Sept. 1 from the 13-week boot camp at the United States Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego. He also qualified for the sharp shooter award.

Stultz is the son of Melissa Stultz and grandchild of Bruce and Marjorie Stultz and moved to Albert Lea from Colorado with his family in 2016.

He received his GED earlier this year through the Albert Lea Adult Education Center.

Email newsletter signup

Stultz will now move on to further his training in the Marine Corps.