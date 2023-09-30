ALC Standout Student: Jesus Gomez
Published 8:00 pm Friday, September 29, 2023
Age: 17
Where are you from? I was born in Austin but have lived in Albert Lea all my life.
Which elementary school did you attend? Hawthorne
Favorite teacher of all time and why: Ms. Pannkuk because she helped me with my work and she is always nice.
Favorite book/author: I don’t have a favorite author but I follow basketball.
Current/past activities: ALHS basketball
What do you want to do after high school? I want to go to college but I’m not sure yet what for.
What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? Do your work so you don’t fall behind.