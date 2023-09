ALHS class of 1963 reunion Sept. 16 Published 8:00 pm Friday, September 8, 2023

The Albert Lea High School class of 1963 will hold its 60th reunion Sept. 16 at American Legion Post 56, 142 N. Broadway in Albert Lea.

Hours will be from 6 to 10 p.m., and partners are welcome.

This will be a casual evening, and no signup is required. There will be free appetizers and a cash bar.