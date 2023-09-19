Area football roundup: Lake Mills still undefeated Published 12:55 pm Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Albert Lea

Record: 0-3

Section: 0-1

Latest game: Loss at home to Fairmont 41-8

Up next: At home vs. Jordan, 2 p.m. Saturday

Recap: The Tigers struggled at home Friday night hosting the Cardinals of Fairmont. Freshman Breckyn Wacholz connected with senior Trenton Mikels in the third quarter of the game for the Tigers lone score of the game.

Despite the touchdown pass from Wacholz, it was sophomore Teaghen Tolbers that led the team in passing, going 11/22 with 130 yards. Senior Cameron Mudra led in rushing with 32 yards.

Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons

Record: 1-3

Section 0-0

Latest game: Loss at home to Kingsland 54-14

Up next: On the road vs. Spring Grove, 11 a.m. Saturday

Email newsletter signup

Recap: The Knights suffered their second consecutive loss Friday night, falling to Kingsland. Darin Linn scored both the touchdowns for Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons, rushing for a total of 84 yards.

Landon Mattson completed two passes for eight yards. Both passes were caught by Jaden Linn.

Defense was a point of emphasis as Tyler Erickson came down with one interception and Jaden Linn picked two interceptions out of the air.

Lake Mills

Record: 4-0

Latest game: Win at home to West Fork 50-13

Up next: On the road vs. North Union, 7 p.m. Friday

Recap: The Bulldogs dominated West Fork Friday night in their largest win of the season so far.

Despite being shutout in the first quarter and trailing 7-0 to start the second, the Bulldogs rattled off 36 unanswered points in the second and third quarters.

Logan Bacon and Alex Mannes each scored two touchdowns on the ground. Bacon totaled 100 yards while Mannes finished with 75 yards. Landon Price, Carter Christianson and Hayden Helgeson also scored rushing touchdowns in the game.

The Bulldogs take on the 2-2 Warriors of North Union Friday night.

NRHEG

Record: 0-3

Section: 0-0

Latest game: Loss on the road to Mayer Lutheran, 34-12

Up next: At home vs. St. Claire/Loyola, 7 p.m. Friday

Recap: Alex Dobberstein was a part of both the Panthers’ scores Friday night in the 34-12 loss to Mayer Lutheran.

The first came in the first quarter when Dobberstein scrambled for a seven-yard rushing touchdown, while the second came in the third quarter when he found Sam Olson on a 10-yard pass.

Dobberstein led the team in both passing and rushing with 145 yards and 57 yards, respectively. Jackson Chrz led the Panthers in receiving with 102 yards.