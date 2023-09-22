Area volleyball round-up Published 6:31 pm Friday, September 22, 2023

Albert Lea

Record: 1-6

Section: 1-3

Most recent: Loss at Mankato East, 3-0

Next up: Tuesday at home vs. Rochester Century

Recap: The Tigers dropped their third consecutive matchup Thursday night on the road against the Cougars. The three sets ended with nearly the same score, finishing 25-19, 25-18, 25-18. Albert Lea was highlighted by junior Navaeh Wacholz with 22 assists, junior Alyvia Talamantes totaled 11 kills.

Albert Lea will be back on the court Tuesday at home taking on the 7-4 Panthers of Rochester Century.

NRHEG

Record: 3-3

Section: 0-1

Most recent: Loss at home to Medford, 3-2

Next up: Tournament on Saturday at United South Central

Email newsletter signup

Recap: The Panthers were involved in a battle all the way to the end with the Tigers, but came up just short, 18-25, 25-14, 9-25, 25-18, 13-15.

Hallie Schultz led the team in assists with 20, while also totaling 14 digs and five blocks. Gabby Schlaak had 17 digs, four kills and one block. Tayler Schmidt led with 7 kills.

The Panthers will be back in action Saturday when they travel to United South Central for a multi-team tournament.

Glenville-Emmons

Record: 3-9

Section: 3-7

Most recent: Loss at Kingsland, 3-0

Next up: Saturday n the road against Southland

Alden-Conger

Record: 11-1

Section: 4-0

Most recent: Win at home vs. Nicollet, 3-0

Next up: Tuesday at home vs. Wabasha Kellogg