Arthur Alders passed away on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 on Thursday, October 5 at St. Theodore Catholic Church. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 PM on Wednesday, October 4 at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home in Albert Lea and for one hour prior to service at the church. Interment will be at St. Aiden’s Cemetery in Bath Township.

Arthur James Alders was born February 2, 1942, to Jacob and Marie (VanRavenhorst) Alders in Lyle, Minnesota. He grew up in Hollandale and attended high school at Albert Lea High School, graduating in 1960. After high school he worked in different areas of manufacturing, construction, and agriculture. For several years during the construction off-season, Art travelled to Wyoming to work on a working cattle ranch. For his last 25 years in the work force, Art was employed at the Freeborn County Highway Department and was “The Sign man”.

In 1964 he was united in marriage to Edona Callahan and made their home in Clarks Grove, Minnesota. The couple had three sons, with Edona passing in 2001.

In 2002 Art was fortunate enough to meet Diane Haugen and her two daughters and to share the last 21 years together.

When he wasn’t bailing hay, Art enjoyed trail riding and competing in equine activities. He loved ranching and was a cowboy at heart. Hunting, fishing, camping, dancing, traveling and wintering in Arizona were also an important part of his life. His greatest joy was spending time with his family.

Art is survived by his three sons, Justin (Betty), Judean, Jason (Jenny); life partner, Diane Haugen and her daughters, Katie (Josh) Bluhm and Jenny Haugen (Brandon Haubenschild); grandchildren, Lacey (Tyson), Libby, Kallie, Laynie, Kaden, McKenzie, Morgan and Megan; great grandchildren, Paisley and Parker; sisters, Bonnie “Pal” Viktora, Evy and Paulette and many nieces, nephews and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Edona; Infant brother Aart Jacobus; sisters, Pearl and JoAnn.

Art’s family asks that everyone bring a story to share at the Visitation Service.