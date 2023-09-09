Ask a Trooper: Is it illegal to stand when a school bus is in motion? Published 8:45 pm Friday, September 8, 2023

Ask a Trooper by Troy Christianson

Question: I know it’s discouraged but is it actually illegal for students to be standing on a school bus while it is moving?

Answer: Minnesota state law says no person shall stand in a school bus when the bus is in motion. In addition, the aisle and emergency exit of a school bus shall be kept unobstructed at all times when children are being transported.

Stop for school buses: It’s the law!

• State law requires all vehicles to stop for school buses when the bus driver activates the flashing lights and has the stop arm fully extended.

• Drivers who violate the law face a $500 fine.

• Drivers can face criminal charges for passing a school bus on the right, passing when a child is outside the bus, or injuring or killing a child.

Motorists

• On undivided roads, motorists traveling both directions must stop at least 20 feet from a school bus that is displaying red flashing lights and an extended stop arm.

• Traffic traveling the opposite direction on a divided roadway with a separating median such as a cement wall or boulevard is not required to stop.

• Motorists should slow down, pay attention and anticipate school children and buses, especially in neighborhoods and school zones.

Students

• When getting off a bus, look to be sure no cars are passing on the shoulder.

• Wait for the bus driver to signal that it’s safe to cross.

• When crossing the street to get on the bus or to go home, make eye contact with motorists before proceeding.

You can avoid a ticket — and a crash — if you simply buckle up, drive at safe speeds, pay attention and always drive sober. Help us drive Minnesota toward zero deaths.

If you have any questions concerning traffic-related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Sgt. Troy Christianson, Minnesota State Patrol, at 2900 48th St. NW, Rochester, MN 55901-5848; or reach him at Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us.

Troy Christianson is a sergeant with the Minnesota State Patrol.