Ask a Trooper: Is it illegal to stand when a school bus is in motion?
Published 8:45 pm Friday, September 8, 2023
Ask a Trooper by Troy Christianson
Question: I know it’s discouraged but is it actually illegal for students to be standing on a school bus while it is moving?
Answer: Minnesota state law says no person shall stand in a school bus when the bus is in motion. In addition, the aisle and emergency exit of a school bus shall be kept unobstructed at all times when children are being transported.
Stop for school buses: It’s the law!
• State law requires all vehicles to stop for school buses when the bus driver activates the flashing lights and has the stop arm fully extended.
• Drivers who violate the law face a $500 fine.
• Drivers can face criminal charges for passing a school bus on the right, passing when a child is outside the bus, or injuring or killing a child.
Motorists
• On undivided roads, motorists traveling both directions must stop at least 20 feet from a school bus that is displaying red flashing lights and an extended stop arm.
• Traffic traveling the opposite direction on a divided roadway with a separating median such as a cement wall or boulevard is not required to stop.
• Motorists should slow down, pay attention and anticipate school children and buses, especially in neighborhoods and school zones.
Students
• When getting off a bus, look to be sure no cars are passing on the shoulder.
• Wait for the bus driver to signal that it’s safe to cross.
• When crossing the street to get on the bus or to go home, make eye contact with motorists before proceeding.
If you have any questions concerning traffic-related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Sgt. Troy Christianson, Minnesota State Patrol, at 2900 48th St. NW, Rochester, MN 55901-5848; or reach him at Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us.
Troy Christianson is a sergeant with the Minnesota State Patrol.