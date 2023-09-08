Healthcare Coalition postpones Ball in the Mall Published 7:48 pm Thursday, September 7, 2023

The Albert Lea Healthcare Coalition Thursday evening announced the Ball in the Mall slated for October is being postponed due to the closing of the MercyOne clinic at the end of the year

“Once we have a new provider we will celebrate with the Ball in the Mall,” the coalition stated.

All proceeds from the ball were donated to the 501(c)3 nonprofit Albert Lea Healthcare Coalition. No funds were ever sent to MercyOne.