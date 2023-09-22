It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Beverly A. Oakland, who peacefully departed this world on September 20, 2023 at the age of 86. Born September 21, 1936, Beverly was born to Henry and Edna Schow in Bricelyn, Minnesota where she was raised alongside her siblings Merlin, Harlin, Vincent, and Evelyn.

Shortly after graduating from Bricelyn High School in 1954, Bev married Marvin Schroader; to that union 5 children were born and they later divorced. Beverly later found her soulmate in Alton Oakland. Their worlds intertwined in November 20th, 1971 in a heartwarming ceremony at the Little Brown Church. Beverly and Alton built a blended family, fostering love and acceptance for each of their children. Alongside her children Larry, Ron, Daryl, Kari, and Del, Beverly was blessed with the presence of six stepchildren – Vicki, Brenda, Karen, Cheryl, Mary Jo, and Eugene.

In the embrace of nature, Beverly found solace. Her love for camping in Branson, Missouri, turned into memorable winter retreats. Admiring the beauty of vibrant flowers and the melodies of birds, she found peace in these simple moments. Her artistic talents flourished through her passion for knitting, crochet, and various crafts.

Email newsletter signup

She joins her parents, brothers Merlin, Harlin, and Vincent, son Daryl, stepdaughters Brenda and Karen, and stepson Eugene in eternal rest.

Beverly’s memory will be cherished by her children Larry (Mary) Schroader, Ron (Kim) Schrader, Kari Roisen, and Del (Cindy) Schroader; stepdaughters Mary Jo Clausen, Vicki Nelson, and Cheryl Horning; sister Evelyn Spielman, son-in-law Mark Weidner; 11 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, and nephews.

A celebration of Beverly’s life will be held on Monday, September 25, at 11:00 AM at Bonnerup Funeral and Cremation Services in Albert Lea, Minnesota, with Pastor Kent Otterman officiating. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service, providing an opportunity for loved ones to gather and share in remembrance. Following the service, we invite you to join the family for moments of cherished fellowship and to share in a meal to honor and commemorate Beverly’s life. The final chapter of Beverly’s earthly journey will be marked by a burial ceremony at 2:00 PM at Bricelyn Lutheran Cemetery in Bricelyn, Minnesota.